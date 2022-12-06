Railbird 2023 lineup released

The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for 2023’s Railbird festival is out.

The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th.

Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two.

Other acts include Weezer, Sheryl Crowe and Ricky Skaggs.

Next year’s Railbird is moving from Keeneland to the infield at Red Mile.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon.

The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first...
The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two.(RailbirdFest.com)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes

Latest News

Several state and local leaders gathered in Morehead Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on a new...
State, city leaders break ground on new police and 911 center in Morehead
Power company grant awarded to Lawrence County for economic development
Bailey Smith
Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges