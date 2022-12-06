Railbird 2023 lineup released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for 2023’s Railbird festival is out.

The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th.

Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two.

Other acts include Weezer, Sheryl Crowe and Ricky Skaggs.

Next year’s Railbird is moving from Keeneland to the infield at Red Mile.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon.

The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two. (RailbirdFest.com)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.