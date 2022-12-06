Power company grant awarded to Lawrence County for economic development

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county is getting thousands of dollars to help with its ongoing economic development efforts.

Officials with Kentucky Power announced on Tuesday they are awarding $30,000 to Lawrence County. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.

County leaders will use the money to contract a consultant agency to help viable sites for development and potential industrial property.

“Our goal is to support programs that impact Eastern Kentucky economic growth,” said Amanda Clark, Kentucky Power external affairs manager. “This funding will help Lawrence County build on its strengths and showcase its potential to support industrial businesses that will bring jobs and provide a successful future for that area.”

Clark mentioned the grant was awarded in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Big Sandy Power Plant.

Grant applications are reviewed by a committee comprised of employees and delegates of the Kentucky Association of Economic Development and the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet. More information is available here.

