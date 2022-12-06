Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a win over Corbin High School.

However, it’s what happened after the game that is blowing up on social media.

While most of the players were celebrating, one player is seen consoling a Corbin player. A photographer snapped a picture of the moment and it is getting a lot of attention for what many are saying is true sportsmanship.

It was a hard-fought, close game, but, in the end, there can only be one winner. Boyle County had the victory and Corbin’s undefeated season was over.

“We are all celebrating. Our whole team is celebrating. And they are falling on the ground, feeling defeated over there,” said Boyle County senior Cooper Brummett.

Photographer Ashley Norvell caught the moment when Brummett left that celebration and chose to console Corbin football senior Jacob Baker. That moment, posted to social media, captured the hearts of many.

‘I just went over there and patted him on the back and reminded him he was a good player.” Photographer says while the rest of his teammates celebrated state title, one Boyle co player did something else. More at 5 and 6 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/gQE4fEOko2 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 6, 2022

“When I did it, I didn’t expect it to find social media or go viral like it did. Crazy that it did,” said Brummett. “I don’t know what to think about it.”

“That means a lot to me. That shows what kind of character he is,” said Baker. “I am grateful for what he did.”

Boyle County’s coach, Justin Haddix, told us he’s not surprised by this. He says Cooper has always been the type to put others first, even sacrificing what he would want for the betterment of the team.

Norvell told us she believes the moment to be “a beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ.”

