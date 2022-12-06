Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Northbound lanes are open.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for one hour.

