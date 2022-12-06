Official Kentucky Derby 2023 artwork unveiled

The “Official Art of the Kentucky Derby” was created by renowned international artist Romero...
The “Official Art of the Kentucky Derby” was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto.(Churchill Downs)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Racetrack has unveiled the official art of the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Tuesday.

The “Official Art of the Kentucky Derby” was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto. Churchill Downs said the artwork highlight’s Britto’s approach of mixing bright colors with unique patterns.

“The Kentucky Derby has such a rich history, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Romero Britto to commemorate the 149th running with artwork that brings a modern perspective to our longstanding tradition,” Casey C. Ramage, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Churchill Downs said in a release.

Britto will also be attending the 149th Kentucky Derby and will be participating in some of the week’s festivities including sitting on the judging panel for the Longines Kentucky Oaks Fashion Contest.

“I’m honored to partner with Churchill Downs to unveil the official art of this year’s Kentucky Derby and celebrate this spectacular occasion,” Britto said.

The artwork will be seen on the official 2023 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks racing programs and other various merchandise.

Limited edition prints of the artwork are also available for purchase at the Kentucky Derby Store.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic rolls on as boys tournament tips off night two
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - December 5, 2022
Boys Mountain Classic Champs
Food City Flashback: Looking back on the 2021 Tournament
Top Five Plays - December 5, 2022
Top Five Plays - December 5, 2022
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Mark Stoops discusses bowl pairing, postseason changes