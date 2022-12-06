Man dead after central Kentucky fire

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County.

According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.

No other details are available right now.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

