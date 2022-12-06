Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County

At last check, Bennie Strunk, is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
At last check, Bennie Strunk, is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.(Williamsburg Police Facebook Page & Whitley County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky.

On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.

One of the suspects is also accused of using the car to try to hit a police officer during the chase.

Bennie H. Strunk, 44, and Hershel Slon, 56, both of Lexington, were arrested.

Strunk was charged with attempted assault of an officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI, several other traffic offenses and was served with two outstanding warrants.

Slon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At last check, Strunk is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Offense the name of the game on night one of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

The coroner is at the scene of a fire in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
Man dead after central Kentucky fire
EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event
EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County man facing rape charges
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council