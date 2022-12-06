Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky.

On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.

One of the suspects is also accused of using the car to try to hit a police officer during the chase.

Bennie H. Strunk, 44, and Hershel Slon, 56, both of Lexington, were arrested.

Strunk was charged with attempted assault of an officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI, several other traffic offenses and was served with two outstanding warrants.

Slon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At last check, Strunk is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

