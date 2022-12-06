Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday.

A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith.

Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London.

He was on the run for more than one day before deputies received a tip.

Bailey Smith was spotted Saturday night at a business of US 25.

He will be back in court on Dec. 14.

