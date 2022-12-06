Kentucky State Police partners with Applebee’s for ‘We Care Tuesday’ event

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police has partnered with the Pikeville and Hazard Applebee’s for this year’s We Care Tuesday event.

When you order select items from either Applebee’s locations, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to KSP’s Shop With a Trooper program that helps underprivileged kids receive Christmas gifts.

”Now is a more important time than ever with the flooding and all the stuff,” said KSP trooper Micheal Caudill. “Funding is hard to come by with the program, so having a partnership with these businesses helps keep the program funded and continuing.”

We Care Tuesday will be continuing at the two Applebee’s locations until they close.

Trooper Caudill said the Shop With a Trooper program will kick off Thursday.

Below is a list of the menu items you can purchase that will support the program.

