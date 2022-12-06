Jackson County girls outlast Perry Central 54-47 in first game of 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls tournament is underway at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

Game one saw the Jackson County Lady Generals square off against the Perry County Lady Commodores.

Perry Central came out of the gate with a short lead, but Jackson County was able to storm back and take a 28-21 lead at the halftime break.

However, the Lady Commodores were not going down without a fight. Perry Central came back for a brief lead in the third quarter, trailing by just one at the end of the third quarter.

Jackson County, though, was able to stretch the lead back, keep Perry Central at arms-length, and ultimately never give the lead up. Lady Generals prevail 54-47.

Jackson County advances to the semifinals against Corbin Thursday night.

