Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody

Arturo Ramirez
Arturo Ramirez(Whitley County Det. Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate.

The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped.

Williamsburg police said an officer used a drone to help find the inmate.

Officers found Arturo Ramirez, 21, of Chattanooga on Pelham Street near Quick Stop.

Ramirez was arrested without incident.

