Hazard Community and Technical College receives more than $1 million to expand programs

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) received $1,441,292 from the Department of Labor for its HCTC Works! program.

This grant will support experiential learning opportunities and registered apprenticeships.

The funds will also help HCTC to recruit and connect youth and adult students with employers through a new application the college will roll out in January.

”We’re expanding our reach into more of the high schools that are in our service region and so, taking that piece that has been really successful here in Perry County and branching it out into all of our service counties and then pulling in that non-traditional piece, its giving us a holistic kind of service for all of our students,” said Keila Miller, HCTC Dean of Community, Workforce & Economic Development.

HCTC expects to serve 450 people with this three-year grant.

These funds will support apprenticeships in Computer Information Technology, Utility Lineman, CDL and Allied Health.

WYMT’s Alyssa Williams will have more on the grant and how it will impact students across the region tonight at 5:30.

