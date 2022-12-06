Hazard Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon cutting for downtown business space

downtown Hazard
downtown Hazard(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and open house for newly renovated business space on Main Street.

The event is taking place at 6 p.m. on December 6.

Hazard Coffee Company, Ready Set Play and the new Economic Development Hub offices now make up 486 Main Street.

The building was purchased in an effort to bring more businesses downtown and provide office and work space.

We will have a reporter at the ribbon cutting.

