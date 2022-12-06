Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Before Blair Green was a Kentucky Wildcat, she was making waves in the Mountian Classic.

In January 2017, Green and the Harlan County Lady Black Bears came into the Mountian Classic looking for their first title.

In the championship game against North Laurel, Green set a Mountain Classic championship record, where she scored 24 points as the Lady Black Bears won their first Mountain Classic title, 75-54.

11 months later, Green turned it up even more, scoring 36 points as Harlan County won back-to-back Mountain Classic titles, and the first December Mountain Classic. Green’s 36 points still stand as the most in a girls Mountain Classic championship game. The Lady Black Bears defeated South Laurel, 75-64. In both title games, Harlan County set a girls Mountain Classic championship record for most points scored with 75.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

DQ Roundball Previews: Shelby Valley Lady Cats
The Wildcats took care of the Golden Eagles in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.
DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic rolls on as boys tournament tips off night two
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - December 5, 2022