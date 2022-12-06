Floyd Central girls storm back, book trip to semifinals at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first night of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH did not disappoint.

Floyd Central and Knott Central girls took the court to see who would book their ticket to the semifinals in Monday’s second game and this one was a barnburner.

The scoring was furious out of the gate, with both teams scoring early and often. The first quarter ended with a 19-15 lead for the Lady Patriots.

The pace did not let up in the second quarter, at least for Knott Central, opening up a 13 point lead at one point. They kept that margin going through the end of the half, leading 36-23 after 16 minutes of action.

The Lady Patriots kept up the unrelenting pace throughout the second half, keeping a stout double digit lead on Knott Central throughout much of the half, as much as 24 at one point.

However, Floyd Central would make a late push, steadily cutting the lead back to single digits through the last five minutes, including cutting the lead to as little as 1 with less than 20 seconds to play.

However, it was Kennedy Harvel with the game tying shot for Floyd Central to send it to overtime.

The teams played at a frenetic pace during the extra frame, going shot for shot and trading the lead for much of the period.

However, missed free throws and a late offensive foul would be the Achilles heel for the Lady Patriots as the Lady Jaguars surged ahead for the win 75-72.

Knott Central will move on two Thursday night’s second semifinal in the girls bracket, taking on the North Laurel Lady Jaguars.

Floyd Central will meet Perry Central in the girls fifth place game Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.