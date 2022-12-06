EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level.

Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of the council include setting standards for training academies, monitoring the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund and certifying police officers, dispatchers and court security officers.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department lost one of its deputies in a deadly shooting that killed three law enforcement personnel and a K-9 earlier this year in the Allen community.

No word on when Sheriff Hunt will start his appointment.

