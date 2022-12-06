EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers at Longs Pic Pac in Bell County helped cram Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruisers on Sunday.

Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said customers purchased $1,500 worth of food. He said officials with the store matched the total, making it $3,000 worth of donated food.

The donated food will go to the Bell County Schools Resource Centers to make food baskets for students across the county for Christmas.

