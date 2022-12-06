DQ Roundball Previews: Shelby Valley Lady Cats

By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley is no stranger to success.

But with the loss of Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick to college, the climb back to a deep 15th Region run looks much more steep.

”We’re kind of young but I look at that as opportunity and where going to build from it,” said Shelby Valley head girls basketball coach Mikey Hall. “They work hard and you know the next couple years where trying to just pick up where we left off instead of trying to just rebuild”

The Lady Cats are off to an 0-2 start and will play Martin County on Friday.

