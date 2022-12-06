DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23.

Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to.

”I think it was a big learning year because we had a lot of new talent,” said senior forward Preston Johnson. “Not everybody playing together. It was just really bringing everyone together and learning together.”

The Wildcats opened up the season with a win over Phelps and will play Paintsville on Tuesday.

