DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23.

Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to.

”I think it was a big learning year because we had a lot of new talent,” said senior forward Preston Johnson. “Not everybody playing together. It was just really bringing everyone together and learning together.”

The Wildcats opened up the season with a win over Phelps and will play Paintsville on Tuesday.

