CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon that officers had found a body in Norris Lake.
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon that officers had found a body in Norris Lake.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFALLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon that officers had found a body in Norris Lake.

The officers found the body around 11 a.m., officials said, in the Macedonia area in LaFollette. While the person was not identified, officials did say it was a male. They also said officers found a vehicle in the water.

The CCSO is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Traffic Alert
Part of I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash

Latest News

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
WYMT First Alert Weather
Soggy forecast continues through mid week, temps stay mild
Janet Stumbo - December 6, 2022
Janet Stumbo - December 6, 2022
Boyle football player - December 6, 2022
Boyle football player - December 6, 2022
Morehead ribbon cutting - December 6, 2022
Morehead ribbon cutting - December 6, 2022