Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night.

On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community.

When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped by Randall Jones, 25, of Pineville, on Sunday.

She also stated Jones refused to let her leave and held her against her will for several hours until she was able to escape and call police.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

He is charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment. He was also served on an outstanding warrant.

