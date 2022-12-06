Baggies of methamphetamine found in woman’s purse

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman with an outstanding felony warrant from a previous drug investigation is now behind bars after a traffic stop in Wayne County.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the traffic stop happened in Prichard and Hunter Thompson, of Fort Gay, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

During a search of her purse, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located baggies of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other drugs.

Hunter is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and pseudoephedrine altered.

