Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home.

“I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said.

In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in her house causing it to need major repairs she moved in with her daughter. Working with the Housing Development Alliance planning to build back, and then another flood hit.

“July when we had another flood, but that flood got to the ceiling of my house and so therefore they couldn’t build back.”

Continuing to work with the HDA, they found property to rebuild her home out of the flood plain.

“I just, I’m so thankful from the very beginning when it first started. The first hope that was there of getting a new home for the last paint that’s going to be put on.”

Mindy Miller, with the Housing Development Alliance said they have completed 40 muck outs since the flood, with 154 flood rehab clients currently in the pipeline. She added that 28 people have reached out for new home construction.

“We need as many volunteers as we can get because when you look at the numbers of people that need help. There were over 48 hundred people who reported to FEMA that they needed shelter,” Miller said.

The holiday season has caused volunteer help to slow down, but Miller said they will continue helping people as fast as they can for as long as it takes.

“If you’re a regular everyday person and you have your home for Christmas, be very grateful and think about those folks that don’t have that this time of year. You know think of the folks who would love to be able to cook Christmas dinner in their kitchen,” said Miller.

Even though Hansford will not be able to cook in her kitchen this year she said, “I already told my daughter that we’d have Christmas next year at my house.”

She is already looking forward to next year and hosting her family in her own home once again.

