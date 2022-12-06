Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top Ten - December 5, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of the Kentucky high school basketball season is in the books.
BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN
- North Laurel
- Breathitt County
- Pikeville
- Hazard
- Pulaski County
- Corbin
- South Laurel
- Harlan County
- Harlan
- Perry Central
GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN
- Pikeville
- Southwestern
- North Laurel
- Corbin
- Owsley County
- South Laurel
- Martin County
- Lawrence County
- Jackson County
- Letcher Central
