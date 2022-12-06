Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top Ten - December 5, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of the Kentucky high school basketball season is in the books.

BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN

  1. North Laurel
  2. Breathitt County
  3. Pikeville
  4. Hazard
  5. Pulaski County
  6. Corbin
  7. South Laurel
  8. Harlan County
  9. Harlan
  10. Perry Central

GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN

  1. Pikeville
  2. Southwestern
  3. North Laurel
  4. Corbin
  5. Owsley County
  6. South Laurel
  7. Martin County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. Jackson County
  10. Letcher Central

