Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Football
Three more UK football players to transfer
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to...
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

Latest News

A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
LIVE: Artemis 1 moon mission performs lunar flyby
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home
Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Cold weather also means firefighters are responding to more house fires. So, how can you...
Remember space heater safety this winter
Gov. Andy Beshear set to officially file for reelection