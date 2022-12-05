Trent Noah breaks all-time scoring record at Harlan County
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Bears’ game against Mercer County, Trent Noah solidified his spot as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
With 21 points in the 88-45 win, Noah surpasses Cameron Carmical as the program’s top scorer with 1,765 points.
Noah is a junior, breaking the record in just over two seasons of high school basketball.
