Trent Noah breaks all-time scoring record at Harlan County

BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Bears’ game against Mercer County, Trent Noah solidified his spot as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

With 21 points in the 88-45 win, Noah surpasses Cameron Carmical as the program’s top scorer with 1,765 points.

Noah is a junior, breaking the record in just over two seasons of high school basketball.

