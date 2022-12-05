Trent Noah breaks all-time scoring record at Harlan County

Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Bears’ game against Mercer County, Trent Noah solidified his spot as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

With 21 points in the 88-45 win, Noah surpasses Cameron Carmical as the program’s top scorer with 1,765 points.

Noah is a junior, breaking the record in just over two seasons of high school basketball.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Football
Three more UK football players to transfer
Police lights with tape
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to...
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

Latest News

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker...
Kentucky headed to Music City Bowl to face Iowa for second straight year
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Cats rally to beat Michigan in London Showcase
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks for an open receiver in the first half of the...
CFP Rankings: Playoff field announced
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
Final AP Poll: Georgia still top dog, Ohio State enters top four