“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died.

Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year.

“It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll see tonight when the crowd gathers, it’s always a large crowd. It’s very professional,” Whitesburg ARH Auxiliary Coordinator Rachel Breeding said.

Dozens indeed gathered around branches carrying the lights symbolizing so much.

“The lights on the tree is just a way to keep their lives shining brightly and each and every time we pass by it, even in the summer months when the tree’s not lit up, I think about all those people,” Whitesburg ARH CCEO Ellen Wright said.

This lighting was a little more special than in past years because of the flooding in July.

“It’s very meaningful this year. Our community has been through so much, but as everyone is saying, together we will get through this and we will be stronger,” Rachel Breeding said.

Once locals finally lit their candles and the tree lights were turned on, the scene became divine to many there.

“I think it will be a special year to reflect on how God has brought us through that,” Ellen Wright said.

You can see the tree as you pass Whitesburg ARH on Highway 15.

