PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting concert news to pass along to you.

Country music singer and songwriter Travis Tritt is slated to perform at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, June 24.

The War Hippies are Tritt’s special guest.

Tickets are on sale at the Community Trust Bank Box Office and Ticketmaster.

