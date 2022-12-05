Tips for preparing your car for the cold temperatures this winter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Winter is here and cold temperatures will be sticking around for the next few months.

Larry Noble, the parts and service director at Tim Short Chevrolet in Hazard said it is important for people to make sure their car is prepared for the cold.

“Check all your lights and make sure all your headlights and taillights and everything are working because it gets darker a lot quicker now through the winter months and you need to make sure all your lights are working properly,” he said.

He added it is also important to make sure your car battery is up to par, check to ensure your car has antifreeze, that the coolant reservoir has zero leaks and the protection is good below zero degrees.

“You need to make sure your washer solvent is good not just add water because it will freeze on you. You need to make sure it is protected good so you can clean your windshield,” he said.

Ismail Camur, the owner of Victory Towing in Hazard said people should also purchase a car safety emergency kit to keep in their car. He also added other useful things to have on hand in case of an emergency.

“A blanket, flashlight, a couple bottles of water and maybe some kind of heating source,” he said.

It is also important to not leave your house without a fully charged phone battery or charger.

