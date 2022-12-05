Showers remain scattered through December’s debut work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are continuing to watch showers once again approach the mountains this week, with several systems bringing us the possibility of a soggy start to December.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our latest weather system continues to push into the region as we head through this evening. We’ll see showers continue to overspread the region through tonight as lows only fall back into the middle and upper 40s.

Steady chances for showers continue throughout an otherwise mostly cloudy day on Tuesday. Best chances for rain look to be early in the day, but I can’t rule out a shower at any point in the day. Highs stay mild as a southwesterly component to the wind keeps things in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Shower chances wane but do not go away completely into Tuesday night as abundant cloud cover keeps highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Midweek and Beyond

No rest for the somewhat waterlogged as chances for showers continue through the middle and into the end of the work week as well. A stationary boundary will continue to be the focus for repeated disturbances to bring showers to the region seemingly every day through the remainder of the work week. We’re not talking heavy rain by any means, but plenty of chances for light to moderate showers Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures stay mild, just above normal in fact, in the middle to upper 50s throughout the work week.

Models are still not in agreement on the weekend, but it does look like a bigger frontal system is going to work into the region, potentially bringing one last round of showers through before calming things down for the weekend. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it!

