SEKY church feeds hundreds of Kentuckians through food ministry

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County church is committed to fighting hunger across the region through its drive-through food giveaways.

Through Calvary Baptist Church’s Upper Room Food Ministry, the church feeds hundreds of Kentuckians from surrounding areas and even folks traveling as far as Perry County.

The church has been hosting drive-through food giveaways for 20 months now and volunteers said it has been rewarding to see how much the food ministry has grown.

“We feel like it is a privilege to come out and serve our community,” said Linda craft, a member of the church and food giveaway volunteer. “Its not anything that anybody thinks they have to do because we get a blessing. It is a blessing to us to come out and help our community.”

Upper Room Food Ministry hosts food giveaways two to three times a month. Volunteers said regardless of income or where people come from, they want to ensure that no one goes hungry.

To learn more about Calvary Baptist Church and its food ministry, you can visit its Facebook page or website.

