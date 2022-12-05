Reports: Scott Satterfield to leave Louisville for Cincinnati

Satterfield is excited for this season and the future(Kendrick Haskins)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WAVE/WXIX) - Multiple media reports say University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield has accepted the head job at the University of Cincinnati.

During his tenure at Louisville, Satterfield, 49, has compiled at 24-25 record over four seasons. Before coming to Louisville, Satterfield the the head coach for five seasons at Appalachian State.

“Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said. “He’s an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He’s the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond. I’m thrilled to welcome Scott, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Bryce, Isaac and Alli to Cincinnati.”

The UC Athletic Department is hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the new hire.

The Cincinnati job opened when Luke Fickell took the head job at Wisconsin last week. Fickell was 57-18 with the Bearcats during his six seasons in the Queen City.

The Cardinals and the Bearcats will play each other in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The game will take place Dec. 17 at Boston’s Fenway Park.

