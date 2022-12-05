REAL ID deadline extended, governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID Act enforcement deadline by two years.

The new enforcement date is now May 7, 2025. It was originally May 3, 2023.

The governor said the deadline extension offers Kentuckians more time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that maintains air travel access and military base entry.

“We’ve made great strides in the past two years to increase REAL ID access for Kentuckians who prefer to use a driver’s license or ID card to maintain travel and access benefits,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentuckians who have a REAL ID can rest easy they’ll be prepared when the time comes. The grace period is welcome news, especially for those still recovering from back-to-back natural disasters, who have more time to gather and replace needed documents if they choose to apply for a REAL ID.”

The REAL ID Act is a federal law. Once the enforcement date takes effect, everyone 18 years old or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card, or a federally-compliant form of ID to go through airport security for domestic travel, enter military bases and federal buildings.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

First time REAL ID applicants must apply in-person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. You will need to take the documents listed here.

“All Driver Licensing Regional Offices are equipped to serve any Kentuckian who’d like to apply for a REAL ID version of their driving credential or ID card,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Gray said. “Most REAL ID cardholders can skip a trip when they’re due to renew by doing it online or by mail.”

A valid passport is still needed for international travel after REAL ID enforcement.

“I encourage Kentuckians to make a REAL ID plan now by gathering the necessary application documents,” Gray said. “If you plan to use another federally-accepted document, like a passport, to travel within the US, be sure to check the expiration date to ensure it will still be valid come May 7, 2025.”

More information about REAL ID can be found at realidky.com.

