HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The time is here once again! We are one week into the mountain basketball season and it is once again time for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH!

It is the girls tournament tipping off on this Monday night from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

Game one features Jackson County facing off against the hosting Perry Central Lady Commodores. That game tips off around 7:00 p.m.

Hot on its heels, though, game two tipping off at approximately 7:45 p.m. as Floyd Central takes on Knott Central.

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

