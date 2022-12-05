Mild week ahead with rounds of rain likely

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking several rain chances and above-average temperatures. Stay weather aware!

Monday Forecast

The first half of your Monday looks dry and partly cloudy, but you should pack the umbrella because showers are going to creep into the region by Monday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be warmer. Highs top out in the lower-50s by Monday afternoon.

Into Monday night, scattered showers continue across the mountains under a cloudy sky.

Overnight lows dip into the mid-and-upper-40s.

Soggy & Mild Week Ahead

Rain chances stick around for most of the week because of a stationary boundary, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. We are also tracking some milder temperatures.

Scattered showers continue on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the lower-60s by Tuesday afternoon (about 10° above average). Overnight lows only bottom out in the mid-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. Scattered showers continue across the region. Highs top out in the mid-60s, and lows stay in the mid-50s.

Showers are likely on Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-60s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

We could see 2-4″ of rain across the mountains this week. For now, we are not expecting any major issues because we need some rain, and it will be spread out over several days. However, you should still stay weather aware and download the WYMT First Alert Weather app.

Extended Forecast

A cold front looks to sweep through the region on Friday. This front will bring scattered showers, especially early. However, the front will also bring some cooler, drier air to the mountains by Friday night. High temperatures reach the lower-60s by Friday MORNING. We start to dry out and clear out by Friday evening, and temperatures fall into the lower-40s.

Saturday is looking dry and cooler. Highs reach the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows tumble into the mid-30s.

Sunday is also trending drier. A stray shower looks possible late, but most of the day is looking dry and cool. Highs reach the upper-40s, and lows fall into the mid-30s.

