Local rescue squad takes donations to help families who lost home in weekend fire

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky families lost their homes, two cars and Christmas presents in a weekend fire.

The fire broke out along Buck Creek Road in Magoffin County.

People woke up to their camper on fire Saturday night. Those people got out okay, but concerns soon turned to their pets and a nearby home.

“My dog ran back in and I had to run back in after her,” said Anthony Sanabria, one of the people who lost their home in the fire. “Grabbed her, got her out, and then I tried to save this house by throwing water on it.”

The pets made it out okay as well, but the camper was a total loss. The fire also destroyed two cars and every Christmas present inside.

“Just get back to work and try to build it back up,” Sanabria said.

But Magoffin County Rescue Squad members want to help out with that. They’re asking people to drop off toys and clothes for the nine children impacted by the fire.

“Just seeing the loss they had...it hurts,” said Justin Bailey with the South Magoffin Fire Department. “As a community coming to help them out soothes the mind, that we can come together and help them.”

This fire happened as the Magoffin County community has dealt with a lot during the past year. From COVID-19, to the loss of rescue squad director Carter Conley, to a school bus crash, and now this fire.

We are also told that dealing with these kinds of issues is exactly why Carter Conley would have wanted to help out and would have been standing front and center in this effort.

“He would be doing the same thing we are doing right now,” Bailey added. “Just trying to gather what we can. Help the family as best as we can. Just help.”

First responders say their donation drive will help answer questions of what will happen now.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it could have been sparked by a heater.

