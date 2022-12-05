King’s Daughters becomes part of UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The largest employer in Northeastern Kentucky became a part of the University of Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 1.

UK and Ashland based King’s Daughters (KD) have worked together for two years as members of the Royal Blue Health LLC. During that time, King’s Daughters saw significant growth in employees and revenue to expand care for its patients.

“Advancing Kentucky is the goal for everything we do at the University of Kentucky and the health and well-being of the people in the Commonwealth is critical to that mission,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “King’s Daughters and its team will help move this vision forward by continuing to provide high-quality health care to Ashland and the surrounding region as it has for decades.”

In October 2022, the UK Board of Trustees approved plans for King’s Daughters to become a part of UK. On Dec. 1, UK and KD met the requirements of the deal.

“King’s Daughters has been invested in the people and this region for more than 120 years,” said Kristie Whitlatch, president/CEO of King’s Daughters. “Being part of UK provides opportunities for King’s Daughters to continue to enhance services, update equipment and facilities, continue hiring of needed team members and ensure long-term financial stability.”

KD serves 16 counties across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia and has more than five-thousand employees.

The transition will not impact employee’s positions, duties or daily work and they will retain their KD date-of-hire and benefits.

