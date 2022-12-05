Kentucky up to No. 16 in AP Top 25

(AP/WYMT) -- Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Cougars earned 37 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week. This is the program’s first stint at the top since the “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. =

Connecticut has climbed to No. 5 while Tennessee and Alabama cracked the top 10 for the first time.

Preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after losing four straight games.

Kentucky moved up from No. 19 to No. 16 after beating Michigan in London.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Houston (8-0) American 2 Texas (6-0) Big 12 3 Virginia (7-0) ACC 4 Purdue (8-0) Big Ten 5 UConn (9-0) Big East 6 Kansas (8-1) Big 12 7 Tennessee (7-1) SEC 8 Alabama (7-1) SEC 9 Arkansas (7-1) SEC 10 Arizona (7-1) Pac-12 11 Auburn (8-0) SEC 12 Baylor (6-2) Big 12 13 Maryland (8-0) Big Ten 14 Indiana (7-1) Big Ten 15 Duke (8-2) ACC 16 Kentucky (6-2) SEC 17 Illinois (6-2) Big Ten 18 Gonzaga (5-3) West Coast 19 UCLA (7-2) Pac-12 20 Iowa State (7-1) Big 12 21 Creighton (6-3) Big East 22 San Diego State (6-2) Mtn. West 23 Mississippi State (8-0) SEC 24 TCU (6-1) Big 12 25 Ohio State (6-2) Big Ten

