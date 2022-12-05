Kentucky up to No. 16 in AP Top 25

Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Cougars earned 37 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week. This is the program’s first stint at the top since the “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. =

Connecticut has climbed to No. 5 while Tennessee and Alabama cracked the top 10 for the first time.

Preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after losing four straight games.

Kentucky moved up from No. 19 to No. 16 after beating Michigan in London.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Houston(8-0)American
2Texas(6-0)Big 12
3Virginia(7-0)ACC
4Purdue(8-0)Big Ten
5UConn(9-0)Big East
6Kansas(8-1)Big 12
7Tennessee(7-1)SEC
8Alabama(7-1)SEC
9Arkansas(7-1)SEC
10Arizona(7-1)Pac-12
11Auburn(8-0)SEC
12Baylor(6-2)Big 12
13Maryland(8-0)Big Ten
14Indiana(7-1)Big Ten
15Duke(8-2)ACC
16Kentucky(6-2)SEC
17Illinois(6-2)Big Ten
18Gonzaga(5-3)West Coast
19UCLA(7-2)Pac-12
20Iowa State(7-1)Big 12
21Creighton(6-3)Big East
22San Diego State(6-2)Mtn. West
23Mississippi State(8-0)SEC
24TCU(6-1)Big 12
25Ohio State(6-2)Big Ten

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

