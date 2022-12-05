Kentucky up to No. 16 in AP Top 25
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
The Cougars earned 37 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week. This is the program’s first stint at the top since the “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. =
Connecticut has climbed to No. 5 while Tennessee and Alabama cracked the top 10 for the first time.
Preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after losing four straight games.
Kentucky moved up from No. 19 to No. 16 after beating Michigan in London.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Houston
|(8-0)
|American
|2
|Texas
|(6-0)
|Big 12
|3
|Virginia
|(7-0)
|ACC
|4
|Purdue
|(8-0)
|Big Ten
|5
|UConn
|(9-0)
|Big East
|6
|Kansas
|(8-1)
|Big 12
|7
|Tennessee
|(7-1)
|SEC
|8
|Alabama
|(7-1)
|SEC
|9
|Arkansas
|(7-1)
|SEC
|10
|Arizona
|(7-1)
|Pac-12
|11
|Auburn
|(8-0)
|SEC
|12
|Baylor
|(6-2)
|Big 12
|13
|Maryland
|(8-0)
|Big Ten
|14
|Indiana
|(7-1)
|Big Ten
|15
|Duke
|(8-2)
|ACC
|16
|Kentucky
|(6-2)
|SEC
|17
|Illinois
|(6-2)
|Big Ten
|18
|Gonzaga
|(5-3)
|West Coast
|19
|UCLA
|(7-2)
|Pac-12
|20
|Iowa State
|(7-1)
|Big 12
|21
|Creighton
|(6-3)
|Big East
|22
|San Diego State
|(6-2)
|Mtn. West
|23
|Mississippi State
|(8-0)
|SEC
|24
|TCU
|(6-1)
|Big 12
|25
|Ohio State
|(6-2)
|Big Ten
