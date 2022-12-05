Kentucky Power plans major upgrades in Floyd and Johnson counties

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties.

The company is hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community.

The Prestonsburg-Thelma Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 14 miles of a transmission line to 69-kilovolt (kV) standards, retiring approximately 2 miles of 46-kV transmission line, and retiring two switch stations. This project allows crews to retire transmission line that has experienced multiple power outages in recent years and address criteria violations that were identified by AEP and PJM, the regional transmission organization that monitors the electric transmission system in our region.

The proposed upgrades allow crews to rebuild the line in a more accessible location, replace aging wooden structures with modern steel structures, and add modern equipment that protects the line from lightning strikes.

The project begins at the Prestonsburg Substation on Webb Lane in Prestonsburg and continues north to Thelma Substation in Thelma along Kentucky State Highway 1107.

Landowners and community members are invited to an in-person open house to speak with project team members, review route options for the 14-mile line rebuild and provide input.

A community meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 5, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Building C Auditorium, 513 3rd Street, in Paintsville.

Kentucky Power representatives plan to evaluate route options for the transmission line based on public input and feasibility.

Kentucky Power requests all feedback by Jan. 11.

This project requires company officials to apply with the Kentucky Public Service Commission in March 2024. If the project receives approval, company representatives expect construction to begin in August 2025.

