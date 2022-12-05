Issues & Answers: Dr. Jennifer Lindon, HCTC

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday night’s Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, our guest is Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President and CEO of Hazard Community and Technical College.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley asked Dr. Lindon how flooding impacted the college’s students and staff.

Lindon said 50 employees were impacted by flooding and some of their students were living in tents, but have since moved into travel trailers.

The college handed out $500 checks to students through the HCTC Flood Relief Fund.

”Out of the 172 [students] that we were able to help, I think 51 of those students completely lost their homes, 22 lost vehicles and the rest had significant damage,” she said. “We had the students complete an application for flood relief and we had a committee review that.”

Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition airs Monday at 7:00p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.