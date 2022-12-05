Gov. Andy Beshear set to officially file for reelection

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear (D) will file papers Monday to officially run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to a news release, he will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to file candidacy papers Monday at 3:00p.m. at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.

On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Football
Three more UK football players to transfer
Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to...
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

Latest News

Cold weather also means firefighters are responding to more house fires. So, how can you...
Remember space heater safety this winter
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Tritt sets 2023 Eastern Ky. concert date
Issues & Answers: Dr. Jennifer Lindon, HCTC