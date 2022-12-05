Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers

Some generous donors are giving 35 classic cars to Northwood University.
By Hannah Jewell, Anna Kathman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Some generous donors are giving 35 classic cars to a Michigan university in the hopes that proceeds from the hot rods will help fund the students’ business careers.

Michael and Dianne Morey donated the cars to Northwood University. Justin Marshall, the university’s chief development and engagement officer, said the couple sees the donation as continuing a legacy they created.

“With their own passion and their own time and business that they’ve grown, and they are passing the torch down to our students,” Marshall said.

One of the donated cars will be kept on the school’s campus in Midland, Michigan. The other 34 are to be sold through Mecum Auctions out of Florida, WNEM reported.

“We are going to keep a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, a black and silver Corvette and that’s going to be displayed on campus and our educational mission so our experiential learning we are known for at Northwood, we are going to use it for our students and automotive programs,” Marshall said. “It will be used for our auto show, the world’s largest student-run auto show.”

The others will go to the highest bidder, appraised to be worth about $2.5 million. All cars were made between the 1930s and the 1970s.

“They’re mostly Chevrolets, American-made vehicles, what you would consider your classic cars. A lot of Chevrolet Bel Airs, a 1967 Camaro, lots of corvettes as well. It’s just a beautiful collection,” Marshall said.

The family is asking for a majority of the proceeds to go toward scholarships to help drive the future of students.

“There’s so many things they could have done with this collection,” Marshall said. “They are such an important part of their lives. Each car tells a different story from a different part of their lives. When we asked, they said, ‘We have written a lot of chapters in our own book and we really see ourselves in the students at Northwood University.’”

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with tape
Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified
Kentucky Football
Three more UK football players to transfer
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to...
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

Latest News

FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
This photo provided by police shows James Perron.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings