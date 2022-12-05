Country music legend Dolly Parton joins TikTok


Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in New York. Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday night. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)(Andres Kudacki | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After over half a decade since TikTok was released, American singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, businesswoman, and country legend Dolly Parton joined the video-based entertainment app on Dec. 4.

Parton joined TikTok sharing her first post with the caption, “I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok” and another video with the caption “Better late than never!”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

