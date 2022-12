BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck.

The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile.

It was last seen going towards Barbourville.

If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

