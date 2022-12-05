36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic kicks off at Perry Central

mountain classic
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH kicked off Monday night with host Perry Central’s girls team facing off against Jackson County girls.

District Facilities and Events Coordinator Bobby Dixon says this tournament is important to the region.

“This tournament is historically the biggest basketball event in this part of the state, and I can remember when I was a young guy, I used to go and watch all the WYMT tournaments,” said Dixon.

Eight boys teams and six girls teams are vying for the titles.

Dixon is expecting fans to show up in a big way this week.

“We’re seeing bigger crowds, we’re seeing people wanting to get out of the house and see these games in person, instead of sitting and watching them on their phones,” he said. “Yeah we expect it to be pretty good crowds here this week.”

Perry Central tipped off against Jackson County at 6 p.m. and Knott Central faces Floyd Central at 7:45 p.m.

