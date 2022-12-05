2012 Ky. tornado outbreak survivor planning toy drive for kids impacted by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 2012 Eastern Kentucky tornado outbreak survivor is giving back to those impacted by flooding.

Austin Shuck lived in West Liberty when tornadoes hit ten years ago.

He is now with ‘What the Shuck’ podcast and Appalachian Pioneer Program is hosting the 3rd Annual Rockin’ Around the Mountain: Appalachian Christmas.

He is teaming up with The Burl in Lexington for a toy drive for flood survivors. He said he knows first hand about the generosity from others.

”When you actually have nothing, it means so much,” he said. “Like the slightest touch on the back is like a grand vista in a moment like that. Such a little gesture might mean the biggest thing when you are essentially at rock bottom.”

Nicholas Jamerson and The Morning Jays, along with the other artists, are providing live music during the two day event.

The toy drive is Dec. 9 and 10.

