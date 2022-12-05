13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

