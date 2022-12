LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Jaguars’ game against DuPont Manual, Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard passed the 3,000-point threshold in his high school career.

Sheppard had 21 points in the 88-62 win over the Crimsons. He averaged 25.2 points per game last season.

The Jaguars will face cross-town rival South Laurel on December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

