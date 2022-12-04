No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the rankings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, dismantling No. 11 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

Stetson Bennett threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar postseason performance, while Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs an early spark with a heads-up play that turned a seemingly harmless blocked field goal into a 96-yard TD.

Not that any fortuitous breaks were needed, but Georgia (13-0, No. 1 CFP) caught a big one when a deflected pass bounced off an LSU receiver’s helmet and wound up being picked off by the Bulldogs, setting up a score that contributed to a 35-10 lead by halftime.

LSU’s hopes of denying the reigning national champs their first SEC title since 2017 were further dampened by quarterback Jayden Daniels re-injuring a sore right ankle late in the first half. Not that backup Garrett Nussmeier played poorly, guiding the Tigers (9-4, No. 14 CFP) to three second-half touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Laurel County are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith, who is accused of murder.
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect
Pikeville High School & Corbin High School KHSAA Meeting Reaction
Pikeville beats Raceland for 7th state football title
Police lights with tape
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
Boyle County wins their second straight title.
Corbin falls to Boyle County in 4A Championship
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Law enforcement agencies team up to take two pounds of meth out of the community

Latest News

Kentucky Football
Three more UK football players to transfer
Texas' Asjia O'Neal (7) blocks a spike from Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) during the first...
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High school basketball scores from across the mountains
Boys and Girls High School Basketball - December 2, 2022
Boys and Girls High School Basketball - December 2, 2022