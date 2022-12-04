Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 56-year-old Bailey Smith was arrested Saturday night.
Deputies said an argument between Smith and his brother led to a shooting on Old Crab Orchard Road just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.
His brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, was killed. A murder warrant was issued for Bailey Smith following the shooting.
Officials said he was found at a business off US-25 near London Saturday night.
The murder weapon was found shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
With the help of K-9 Maverick, the weapon was found near the Pittsburg Cemetery around one mile north of London.
Bailey Smith was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.