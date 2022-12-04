Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother

Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County Murder Suspect(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 56-year-old Bailey Smith was arrested Saturday night.

Deputies said an argument between Smith and his brother led to a shooting on Old Crab Orchard Road just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

His brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, was killed. A murder warrant was issued for Bailey Smith following the shooting.

Officials said he was found at a business off US-25 near London Saturday night.

The murder weapon was found shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Murder Weapon Found
Murder Weapon Found(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

With the help of K-9 Maverick, the weapon was found near the Pittsburg Cemetery around one mile north of London.

Bailey Smith was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with tape
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
Kentucky Football
Three more UK football players to transfer
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
“For hundreds of years, the law has always allowed a person to defend themselves in their home....
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting

Latest News

Henry Ledford, at 99, made his first commercial flight Saturday during an Honor Flight to...
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
A proud EKY public servant has passed away.
Grayson City Clerk and long-time firefighter passes away
In Estill County, the community is giving back to those who put their life on the line for them...
Appreciation luncheon held for Estill County firefighters
Police lights with tape
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County