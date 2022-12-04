Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 56-year-old Bailey Smith was arrested Saturday night.

Deputies said an argument between Smith and his brother led to a shooting on Old Crab Orchard Road just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

His brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, was killed. A murder warrant was issued for Bailey Smith following the shooting.

Officials said he was found at a business off US-25 near London Saturday night.

The murder weapon was found shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Murder Weapon Found (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

With the help of K-9 Maverick, the weapon was found near the Pittsburg Cemetery around one mile north of London.

Bailey Smith was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.